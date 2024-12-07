Screambox in December: DEUS IRAE, BREATHING IN And STREET TRASH Remake Highlight The Last Month of The Year

Yes, yes, this is super late but the day job is kicking my ass and unless something super important comes up I've been focusing on things that support vices in my life, such as having food on table and a roof over my head.

Admittedly, I completely missed that Argentine exorcism horror Deus Irae is coming out on Screambox next week. But this past week South African art house horror Breathing In began playing on the channel as well.

Other standouts this month include the remake of Street Trash, from Fried Barry's Ryan Kruger, and Art the Clown Eulogy Log. Do I even want to know what that will look like?