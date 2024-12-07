Screambox in December: DEUS IRAE, BREATHING IN And STREET TRASH Remake Highlight The Last Month of The Year
Yes, yes, this is super late but the day job is kicking my ass and unless something super important comes up I've been focusing on things that support vices in my life, such as having food on table and a roof over my head.
Admittedly, I completely missed that Argentine exorcism horror Deus Irae is coming out on Screambox next week. But this past week South African art house horror Breathing In began playing on the channel as well.
Other standouts this month include the remake of Street Trash, from Fried Barry's Ryan Kruger, and Art the Clown Eulogy Log. Do I even want to know what that will look like?
SCREAMBOX December Streaming Line-Up Includes STREET TRASH, DEUS IRAE, ART THE CLOWN EULOGY LOGSCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in December, including Street Trash, Deus Irae, and Art the Clown Eulogy Log.Drawing comparisons to The Witch, SCREAMBOX Exclusive folk-horror film Breathing In streams December 3. Set against the backdrop of war in South Africa, the chamber piece finds a wounded general seeking refuge with an herbalist and her mysterious daughter.Practical effects-driven exorcism film Deus Irae possesses SCREAMBOX exclusively on December 10. The Argentinian effort follows a priest who must question how much of his own humanity he’s willing to sacrifice in order to defeat evil.How will you survive The Battery on SCREAMBOX December 20th? In a land ravaged by the undead, two friends must learn to survive each other in Jeremy Gardner's indie zombie drama.Get you in the holiday spirit with Art the Clown's Eulogy Log on SCREAMBOX on December 24. The twisted take on the yule log stars Terrifier icon David Howard Thornton. You can also listen to director Damien Leone's Terrifier 2 audio commentary on SCREAMBOX beginning December 17.SCREAMBOX Original splatterfest Street Trash melts onto the streaming service on December 27. From Fried Barry director Ryan Kruger, the 35mm reboot of the '80s cult classic follows a group of homeless misfits in their fight for survival against an extermination plot.Other December highlights include: Inkubus starring horror icon Robert Englund and NSYNC's Joey Fatone; Estonian folk-horror November; AI-gone-wrong thriller Blank with The L Word's Rachel Shelley and Emmy winner Wayne Brady; Those Who Walk Away starring The Twilight Saga's Booboo Stewart; and haunted attraction docuseries Spooky Kisses Haunts.Start screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, Fire TV, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.
