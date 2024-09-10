Toronto Film Festival Coverage International Videos Festival Interviews Indie Reviews International Reviews
1978 Official Trailer: The Onetti Brothers Disrupt The Beautiful Game, With Hard Violence!
During the World Cup final between Argentina and Holland, in times of military dictatorship, a group of torturers violently breaks into a home and kidnaps a group of young people to take them to a clandestine detention center.What begins as an inhumane interrogation turns into a true martyrdom: the wrong group of people have been kidnapped. They turn out to be part of a macabre cult guided by an unknown supernatural force.The clandestine detention center will become hell itself...
Nicolás and Luciano Onetti's new horror flick, 1978, will have its world premiere at Sitges next month. On the heels of that announcement the official trailer has been released, and as expected it looks like the hard horror flick we've come to expect from the brothers. This time however they've gone with supernatural elements as the rectifier of all wrongs this time around.
1978 stars Agustin Pardella, Carlos Portaluppi, Mario Alarcon, Agustin Olcese, Jorge Lorenzo, Santiago Rios, Gustavo Bonfigli, Paula Silva, Gustavo Bayley, Gustavo Pardi, Maria Eugenia Rigon, and Justina Ceballos.
Ah yes, I see mi querida amiga Maria (Abrakadabra, What The Waters Left Behind: Skins) is back again for another smaller dose of Onetti horror.
