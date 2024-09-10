1978 Official Trailer: The Onetti Brothers Disrupt The Beautiful Game, With Hard Violence!

During the World Cup final between Argentina and Holland, in times of military dictatorship, a group of torturers violently breaks into a home and kidnaps a group of young people to take them to a clandestine detention center.

What begins as an inhumane interrogation turns into a true martyrdom: the wrong group of people have been kidnapped. They turn out to be part of a macabre cult guided by an unknown supernatural force.

The clandestine detention center will become hell itself...