1978: First Images From The New Horror Flick by The Onetti Brothers

Well, from the looks of it the Onetti Brothers - Luciano and Nico - (Abrakadabra, What The Waters Left Behind) are back with another dose of hardcore horror from Argentina. The first look at their new film, 1978, have been sent out today. Check out the gallery below, and here is the description of this new horror flck.

During the World Cup final between Argentina and Holland, in times of military dictatorship, a group of torturers violently breaks into a home and kidnaps a group of young people to take them to a clandestine detention center. What begins as an inhumane interrogation turns into a true martyrdom: the wrong group of people have been kidnapped. They turn out to be part of a macabre cult guided by an unknown supernatural force. The clandestine detention center will become hell itself...

Okay. So this sounds hard, and I'm here for it. This is the first time that I'm admitting that I was a little underwhelmed by Nico's sequel to What The Waters Left Behind: Scars. I should have been concerned when he told me that it would be okay, that I'd like it, cause I don't generally do hardcore horror very well. Well, it turns out Scars lacked punch. It spent too much time hiding the horror and leaving it to your imagination. A movie like that, you need to see everything. Scars didn't work out as planned and more surprising to me, I wish Nico went all in with it. From the sounds of it he may have done so with this upcoming flick.

From the announcement 1978 will start on the festival circuit this October. Is Nico returning to Morbido? Mar del plata in Argentina isn't until November. Sitges will already be done and gone. Where could they be taking their film to premiere?