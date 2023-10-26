DEUS IRAE Trailer: XYZ Films Announces North American Sales Rights For Debut, Argentine Horror Flick From Pedro Cristiani

Do not take your eyes off of the horror scene in Argentina for even a second. Deus Irae, an Argentine horror flick that has been at the back of our minds since taking home the big win at Sitges Pitchbox back in 2018, will finally have its world premiere on home turf at Mar Del Plata, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

XYZ Films have announced that they have the North American sales rights for the flick and the first trailer was released today with that announcement over at Variety . You will want to scroll down and have a look right away - because priest with a shotgun!!! - then come back and check out the rest of the info about this upcoming horror flick.

“Deus Irae” follows Father Javier, a priest living a fractured existence. On one side, he assists families who claim to have witnessed miracles, and on the other he belongs to a trio of excommunicated priests who hunt the possessed down to exorcize them under their own terms: with Bibles, fire and shotguns. But when the only way to crush Evil is by becoming something even worse, he must question how much of his own humanity — or sanity — he’s willing to sacrifice in order to defeat the Devil.

Deus Irae had been low key on our radar since its Mentioned earlier,had been low key on our radar since its Pitchbox win in 2018 . Near completion it began showing up on the production market circuit.

It was showcased as a work-in-progress at the Cannes Film Festival’s Marché du Film, the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea, Argentina’s Ventana Sur, the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, and the Coming Soon Selection of the Sitges Film Festival, where it won the top prize of the Sitges Pitchbox.

It's gotten good exposure around the circuit because nearly everyone from those festivals and markets were on the jury of Pitchbox and among the first to hear the pitch from Pedro Cristiani back in 2018.

The international jury for the official awards included Sitges Festival deputy director Mike Hostench; Jongsuk Thomas Nam, managing director of the Bucheon Festival; Jarod Neece, senior film programmer at South by Southwest; Blood Window coordinator Javier Fernández; and Todd Brown, a partner at U.S. company XYZ Films...

If you're still reading all this backstory why haven't you watched the trailer below? Get to it!