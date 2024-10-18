Venice Coverage Indie Features Hollywood Features Hollywood Interviews Thrillers

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
Friday One Sheet: THE ORDER

I am generally indifferent to collage style posters, particularly when designers transitioned from hand-painted to photoshop. However, I do admire the commitment to verticality taken by design house, Fable, for Justin Kurzel's neo-nazi procedural, The Order.

The pull quotes, the above the line credits, festival laurel, the title, even the American flag, and Nicholas Hoult's pump action all emphasize the top-down approach here. The only outlier here is Jude Law pointing his firearm off screen. As an aside, Law is giving a magnificently haggard character-actor performance here, riffing on a specific kind Nick Offerman americana.

Given its early 1980s setting, the poster here goes with a burnt cream (not sepia!) colour palette, which I am also digging here. The whole package comes together without looking too busy or over done. One might say, it is in fine order. (Sorry.)

