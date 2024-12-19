Screen Anarchy Last Minute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: Vol. 1. Home Entertainment Releases.

Welcome to the last minute gift guide for 2024. It’s a bit later than I wanted due to some audio issues. But now that those are fixed I wanted to be sure to highlight the great physical releases, books, records and collectibles out there. In this first of three posts, I highlight Christmas gift-giving recommendations for Cauldron, Shout Factory, Kino, Severin and Criterion physical media releases. I also nominate Severin's All The Haunts Be Ours Vol. 2 for Box Set of 2024. I hope you find something for the geek you love even if (or especially if) that geek is you. Happy holidays.



Dave Canfield contributed to this story.