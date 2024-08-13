Fantasia 2024 Wrap: What We Saw, Liked, and Loved

From July 18 through August 4, 2024, the centre of our genre-film loving world moved to Montreal, Canada, where the Fantasia International Film Festival unveiled a broad and diverse selection of films from around the world, as they have done, consistently, since before the century began. That's like, forever!

Our fine contributing writers Kurt Halfyard, J Hurtado and Andrew Mack attended the festival in person, saw many, many movies, and reviewed many of them, both short films and those of feature length.

Now that the festival has concluded -- with the announcement of the audience awards -- here's a recap of our Fantasia 2024 coverage, organized by reviewer, with the films listed alphabetically by English title.

Reviewed by Kurt Halfyard

4PM.

BOOKWORM.

GHOST CAT ANZU.

SCARED SHITLESS.

TATSUMI.

-- Short Films, Short Reviews by Kurt Halfyard

THE SECOND

SINCOPAT

Reviewed by J Hurtado

BRUSH OF THE GOD.

CARNAGE FOR CHRISTMAS.

CHAINSAWS WERE SINGING.

THE DEAD THING.

FRANKIE FREAKO.

HAZE.

HELL HOLE.

INFINITE SUMMER.

PENALTY LOOP.

RATS!.

RITA.

A SAMURAI IN TIME.

SHELBY OAKS.

WITCHBOARD (2024).

Reviewed by Andrew Mack

100 YARDS.

BABY ASSASSINS: NICE DAYS.

BLACK EYED SUSAN.

IN OUR BLOOD.

LANTERN BLADE.

PARVULOS.

TIMESTALKER.

-- Short Films, Short Reviews by Andrew Mack:

FACES

NIGHT FISHING

