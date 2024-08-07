Fantasia 2024: BOOKWORM Wins Audience Award/Prix du Public

Bookworm, the story of an absent father who reunites with their daughter to get proof of a mythical beast, has won the Audience Award for this year's edition of Fantasia. Screendaily shared the news that Ant Timpson's, the story of an absent father who reunites with their daughter to get proof of a mythical beast, has won the Audience Award for this year's edition of Fantasia.

Bookworm was the opening film of this year's festival and stuck a chord with the Fantasia audience early, a crowd that still had two and half weeks to find another champion. They did not. The three-hour French epic, The Count of Monte-Cristo took the silver and American cringe punk comedy Rats! took the bronze prize.

Self Driver was voted the top Canadian feature, A Samurai in Time was voted Best Asian Feature, and Kidnapping Inc. the Haitian/Canadian caper comedy won Best Quebecois Feature. That last one played very well in front of the Montreal-based Haitian crowd near the end of the festival.

All the winners are listed below. Links to our Fantasia coverage of select titles can be found amongst them. Additional coverage still to come this week before we wrap everything up for the year.

2024 Fantasia audience award winners