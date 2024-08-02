Fantasia 2024: NIGHT FISHING Short Film, Short Review

The award winning Sci fi-Action short film, Night Fishing, from Byoung-gon Moon played to an appreciative crowd before the other night's screening of The Roundup: Punishment. Moon takes home the award for Best Editing at this year’s festival and we got to see why.

Starring the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (it is credited as a character) the short only uses footage captured by cameras on the car. All the angles are covered to provide a complete, 360 degree horizontal field of view. It was up to Moon and their team to cut that footage together and give us a truly entertaining few minutes of a fishing trip but for something not of this world.

The short opens at night with a view of a campsite from the rear view camera. Almost right away you know that something otherworldly Is happening here. A device amongst the supplies at the campsite pings as something gets closer to the campsite. The closer, and closer, and closer. Woosh. There is a flash and trail of light as something flies overhead.

The fisherman later passes by a fuel station where something has happened and it will have to shut down for the night. They turn around and set up camp for the night, baiting their traps. When the trap has sprung the fisherman engages in a tense fight as he attempts to reel in his catch. The cameras inside and out catch all this action and some terrific stunts even take the fisherman through the car, seamlessly cut together by Moon and their team.

The prey may have gotten away but we’re glad this one didn’t slip us by. The approach to capturing footage from the vehicle on board camera system has never been utilized fully before. It takes an understanding of space inside and outside of the car, knowing what the full range of the system can give you as far as your action arena is concerned. An ingenious approach to filming their short film.

A well deserved win for Moon and their team.