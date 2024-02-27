WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN: First Look at Poster And Trailer For Magical Canadian Drama

With Love And A Major Organ is releasing across Canada on April 12th at cinemas across the country and we have your first look at the trailer and the Canadian poster for Kim Albright's award-winning feature film debut. Playwright Julia Lederer adapted her own stage play for Albright's film.

Our own Josh caught the flick when it played at Fantasia this past Summer. Here is the final paragraph from his review.

With Love and a Major Organ brings to mind the spirit and wonder that I felt watching Michele Gondry’s miraculous Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and to even bring that film into the conversation speaks volumes to Albright and Lederer’s work. For anyone who has ever been in love, and even more so, felt the deep pain of losing it, this film is sure to strike a chord. Optimistic, realistic, a whimsical manifestation of the emotional pains we all suffer, With Love and a Major Organ is one from the heart, whatever shape yours takes.

Find the trailer below the Canadian version of the theatrical poster and the official announcement. Circle Collective and Cinedigm have joint distribution for the United States and will release With Love and a Major Organ around the same time.