WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN: First Look at Poster And Trailer For Magical Canadian Drama
With Love And A Major Organ is releasing across Canada on April 12th at cinemas across the country and we have your first look at the trailer and the Canadian poster for Kim Albright's award-winning feature film debut. Playwright Julia Lederer adapted her own stage play for Albright's film.
Our own Josh caught the flick when it played at Fantasia this past Summer. Here is the final paragraph from his review.
With Love and a Major Organ brings to mind the spirit and wonder that I felt watching Michele Gondry’s miraculous Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and to even bring that film into the conversation speaks volumes to Albright and Lederer’s work. For anyone who has ever been in love, and even more so, felt the deep pain of losing it, this film is sure to strike a chord. Optimistic, realistic, a whimsical manifestation of the emotional pains we all suffer, With Love and a Major Organ is one from the heart, whatever shape yours takes.
Find the trailer below the Canadian version of the theatrical poster and the official announcement. Circle Collective and Cinedigm have joint distribution for the United States and will release With Love and a Major Organ around the same time.
Filmoption International presentsCritically Acclaimed With Love and a Major OrganDirected by Kim AlbrightWritten by Julia LedererOpens April 12 across Canada in Cineplex TheatresHeralded as "one of the best films out of SXSW 2023" by Mashable, With Love and a Major Organ, the debut feature film from director Kim Albright, has inked a distribution deal with Filmoption International for Canada, as well as International Sales.Distribution has also been secured with Circle Collective and Cinedigm for the United States with both entities sharing distribution rights.The film is written by Julia Lederer, based on her stage play, and is set in a world where hearts are made of inanimate objects and people suppress emotions to escape into technology, the story shares the travails of a vibrant young woman deftly played by Anna Maguire (Violation), who rips out her heart for the man she loves, played to mild-mannered perfection by Hamza Haq (Transplant) who promptly disappears with it.The cast is rounded out by veteran actor, Veena Sood (Children Ruin Everything) as an over-protective but brilliant mother whose emotion-suppressing techniques have revolutionized this not-so-distant world from our own.With flairs of magic realism, With Love and a Major Organ stretches our imagination while artfully articulating the courage it takes to be true to your own heart.“With Love and a Major Organ is a cinematic gem,” says Maryse Rouillard, President, Filmoption International. “Kim Albright offers a fresh perspective on genre cinema, and her debut feature no doubt will catch the hearts of every theatre-goer. We are also excited to bring this unique film to global audiences, showcasing the diversity and innovation of the Canadian film landscape.”After an overwhelmingly successful festival run, this fascinating tale is set to hit theatres across Canada in early 2024.Behind the scenes, the film is helmed by producer Madeleine Davis, whose previous projects screened at TIFF, VIFF, and SXSW. Executive producers include multi-award-winners Lori Lozinski (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open) and Carol Whiteman, who has executive produced nine acclaimed feature films and co-created/produced Canada’s revered Women In the Director’s Chair (WIDC) program.“We are delighted to partner with Filmoption International for the Canadian release and international sales of With Love and a Major Organ,” says Madeleine Davis, Producer. “Filmoption is a solid partner that recognizes and values the talent of local creators and emerging talent. We cannot wait for audiences to fall in love with our film.”With Love and a Major Organ received support from various programs and funds, including the Canadian Film Centre Directors Lab, Women In the Director’s Chair Story & Leadership Program, and the Whistler Film Festival Praxis Screenwriters Lab. Additionally, the project garnered backing from the Bell Media Harold Greenberg Fund, and director Kim Albright was honored with the CBC Films WIDC Talent Development Award, bringing screenwriter Anita Doron (The Lesser Blessed, The Breadwinner) on board as a story consultant.Awards Received To DateBest Narrative Feature Film (Santa Fe Film Festival)Best Feature Film (Reelworld Film Festival)Best Actor - Hamza Haq (Reelword Film Festival)Best Cinematography - Leonardo Harim (Reelworld Film Festival)Best BC Director - Kim Albright (Whistler Film Festival)