Women In The Director's Chair (WIDC) Selects Horror Filmmaker Lu Asfaha's THEY ECHO For Annual Award

Women In The Director's Chair (WIDC) announced that recepiant of this year's WIDC Feature Film Award is Toronto-based filmmaker, Lu Asfaha.

Each year a number of talented women get selected for special awards from the group. This one is even more special because rarely does the group give an award to a horror filmmaker. Asfaha's feature-length project, the psycological horror flck They Echo, will receive $350,000 worth of in-kind services. Invaluable resources for any filmmaker looking to get their project made.

Lu's feature-length screenplay, They Echo, is a psychological horror about a young woman, Trevi who returns to her childhood home to care for her dying mother, and is then confronted by the ghosts of her family's sins.

Also note that in the announcement it says that They Echo also received funding from Telefilm Canada, an organization until recently never gave money to genre projects. Has the world gone crazy? Crazy for genre!