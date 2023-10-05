THE TASTE OF THINGS Trailer: Daring You Not To Get Hungry
That means the film has to play in the United States in 2023, and to that effect IFC Films will distribute it in a limited release in December, after which a full roll-out will happen in February 2024. With a release comes a trailer, and here it is.
The film is a loose adaptation of Marcel Rouff's 1924 novel 'La Vie et la Passion de Dodin-Bouffant, Gourmet' (which translates as 'The Life and Love of Dodin-Bouffant, Gastronome") in which an expert in French haute cuisine gets challenged to a duel of tastes by a foreign prince. Trần basically ditched the duel and focuses on Dodin's relationships with his kitchen staff, first and foremost his cook Eugénie, making the whole film about bits and bobs only briefly mentioned in the first part of Rouff's book.
But Trần Anh Hùng knows exactly what he does and what he wants to portray, and it's a delightful film. In my review I called it "a veritable highlight of cinema this year" and I stand by those words.
The trailer is a good one, whetting your appetite (hur-hur) without spoiling too much, so check it out below!
