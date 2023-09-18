Toronto 2023: Wrap -- All Our Coverage

Our dedicated writers Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Kurt Halfyard, Andrew Mack and J Hurtado have been busy partaking of the many splendored cinematic banquet that is the Toronto International Film Festival.

Now that the festival has officially closed, we wanted to remind you of all our coverage ... so far! As I write this on Monday morning, we have more reviews to come as we return to "normal life," whatever that is. We'll be updating this page with further reviews throughout this week, so we suggest that you bookmark it.

For now, though, we provide a list of all our coverage to date, which you'll enjoy reading below.

Reviews

Working Class Goes to Hell by Kurt Halfyard

Riddle of Fire by J Hurtado

Woman of the Hour by Shelagh Rowan-Legg

When Evil Lurks by Andrew Mack

The End We Start From by Shelagh Rowan-Legg

In Flames by Shelagh Rowan-Legg

Poolman by Shelagh Rowan-Legg

Hell of a Summer by Shelagh Rowan-Legg

Naga by Shelagh Rowan-Legg

La Chimera by Shelagh Rowan-Legg

Quiz Lady by Shelagh Rowan-Legg

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person by Shelagh Rowan-Legg

The Boy and the Heron by Kurt Halfyard

Solo by Shelagh Rowan-Legg

Kill by Andrew Mack

Reptile by Kurt Halfyard

Dicks: The Musical by Shelagh Rowan-Legg

Solitude by Kurt Halfyard

How to Have Sex by Shelagh Rowan-Legg

Trailers

When Evil Lurks by Andrew Mack

Working Class Goes to Hell by Andrew Mack

Friday One Sheet

Limbo by Kurt Halfyard

Riddle of Fire by Kurt Halfyard

How to Blow Up a Pipeline by Kurt Halfyard

