WHEN EVIL LURKS Teaser: New Bone Crunching Horror Flick From Demian Rugna!

The first teaser for Demian Rugna's Tiff Midnight Madness title, When Evil Lurks, has just dropped. Looks like we have another winner from the director of Atterados (Terrified).

When brothers Pedro (Ezequiel Rodríguez) and Jimmy (Demián Salomón) discover that a demonic infection has been festering in a nearby farmhouse — its very proximity poisoning the local livestock — they attempt to evict the victim from their land. Failing to adhere to the proper rites of exorcism, their reckless actions inadvertently trigger an epidemic of possessions across their rural community. Now they must outrun an encroaching evil as it corrupts and mutilates everyone it is exposed to, and enlist the aid of a wizened “cleaner,” who holds the only tools that can stop this supernatural plague.

It looks like the driver is Demian Salomon, one of Rugna's leads in the film. They are driving down a dark road, flicking their headlamps on and off, when they spot a lone person further down the road. Cut to in front of the person and we hear bones crunch and blood and guts spills on the road. Tiny legs dangle from in front of this mysterious person. Oh, no. Salomon pulls up besides the person and whatever he sees terrifies him so he guns it and crashes into a tree. Whoever this person was is now embedded in his windshield and still, fucking alive!

Looks like we have another winner, folks. When Evil Lurks is having its world premiere here in Toronto next Wednesday night. It will be in theaters on October 6th and streaming on Shudder on October 27th.

After its world premiere When Evil Lurks is playing at Fantastic Fest and will be announced for Sitges next Tuesday.

There is possibly one more festival announcement to come.