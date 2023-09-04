WORKING CLASS GOES TO HELL Trailer: Serbian Socio-Horror Satire Will Premiere at TIFF Midnight Madness

Working Class Goes to Hell from Mladen Djordjevic (The Life And Death of a Porno Gang) will have its World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival in the Midnight Madness program. The trailer for the Serbian socio-horror satire flick arrived this afternoon. Check it out down below.

The factory that once employed the entire town and surrounding villages has been closed down due to a questionable privatization process, coinciding with a tragic incident where a group of its workers perished in a deliberately set fire. The remaining workers, devastated by the loss of their loved ones and the subsequent corrupt sale of the factory, initiate protests, but their efforts seem futile, yielding no concrete results. Feeling abandoned not only by the authorities but also by their cherished church, they find themselves seeking solace and answers in the supernatural.

A charismatic woman named Svetlana (Tamara Krcunovic), an ex-convict Miya (Leon Lucev), and other determined workers band together to explore mystical avenues for hope and justice. As they clumsily delve into the mysterious realm, they undergo social, emotional, and sexual liberation, and unexpectedly tap into an inner power they didn't know they possessed.