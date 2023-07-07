Pifan Coverage Indie Interviews All Features Weird Reviews Festival Reviews

Friday One Sheet: MADE IN HEAVEN

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
When I look at this key art for Netflix's Indian wedding planner series, Made In Heaven, I cannot help but hear Townes Van Zandt's mournful twang playing in my head:

Send me dead flowers by the mail
Send me dead flowers to my wedding
And I won't forget to put roses on your grave

The bound a deteriorating bouquet gently laying in the sand, in an opulent but abandoned great hall. It speaks to an ironic, or perhaps sardonic, over the ceremonies of culture and family. I have not seen this series, now in its second season, but LA design house, Rhubarb, have certainly delivered with this pristinely soiled image bathed in perfect light. Note the two pedals, bride and groom, scattered off in the foreground.

Couple that with the title card as a visual palindrome (bravo on the H and N match there) and creativity has not gone to waste here. 

made_in_heaven_FridayOneSheet.jpg

Screen Anarchy logo
Alankrita ShrivastavaIndiaKey ArtMade In HeavenNetflixPosterReema KagtiRhubarb AgencyWeddingZoya Akhtar

