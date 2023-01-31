CALVAIRE Trailer: Fabrice du Welz's 2004 Debut Gets a HD Remaster From Yellow Veil Pictures
Marc, a traveling entertainer, is on his way home for Christmas when his van breaks down in the middle of a jerkwater town with some strange inhabitants.
This week our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures revealed the trailer for their upcoming re-release of Fabrice de Welz's 2004 films, Calvaire. Not only is it a re-release but also a HD Remaster of their debut feature film.
Calvaire will have a theatrical release starting on February 24th and follow up on digital platforms on March 3rd. Word will follow about a collector's edition BluRay later on.
You can read Niels Matthijs sentiments for Clavaire in this 2012 article here, where he reflects on his fellow Belgian's film.
Calvaire is one of the few films that get noticeably better which each consecutive viewing.Calvaire is not so much a true horror film as it features little gore, nor is it very tense or scary. Instead you get a truly amusing dark comedy where the main characters is punished for his artistic crimes. Stevens finds himself amongst a bunch of freaks and weirdos who provide the perfect setting for some absurd and pretty sick form of humor. The poor man goes through hell, but you can only smirk at the crap Stevens has to endure.It's beautifully shot, consciously directed, perfectly acted and a perfect mix of a twisted backwards horror with a dark and nasty comedy.
Find the trailer below Yellow Veil's official announcement.
Yellow Veil Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for the new HD remaster of Fabrice du Welz’s CALVAIRE ahead of re-release next month. The 2004 New French Extremity classic will open in theaters beginning February 24th followed by arriving on Digital Platforms on March 3, 2023. Yellow Veil Pictures will also release CALVAIRE on a collector’s edition BluRay available soon.Released at the height of the New French Extremity movement, CALVAIRE follows a traveling entertainer who falls victim to a dangerously unhinged innkeeper determined to keep him captive. The U.S. premiere of the remaster took place as part of the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival this past October.As du Welz’s first feature, CALVAIRE would go on to become the first part of his thematic Ardennes Trilogy (alongside 2014’s ALLELUIA and 2019’s ADORATION) and immediately define the young director as a voice to watch in Belgium. CALVAIRE takes its cues not only from the contemporary extreme cinema of France and Belgium, but also from iconic works like Texas Chainsaw Massacre to create a poetically brutal study of human nature.The film stars Laurent Lucas, Jackie Berroyer, Philippe Nahon, and Brigitte Lahaie, and is produced by Vincent Tavier, Eddy Géradon-Luyckx, and Michael Gentile.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.