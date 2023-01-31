CALVAIRE Trailer: Fabrice du Welz's 2004 Debut Gets a HD Remaster From Yellow Veil Pictures

Marc, a traveling entertainer, is on his way home for Christmas when his van breaks down in the middle of a jerkwater town with some strange inhabitants.

This week our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures revealed the trailer for their upcoming re-release of Fabrice de Welz's 2004 films, Calvaire. Not only is it a re-release but also a HD Remaster of their debut feature film.

Calvaire will have a theatrical release starting on February 24th and follow up on digital platforms on March 3rd. Word will follow about a collector's edition BluRay later on.

Clavaire in this 2012 article You can read Niels Matthijs sentiments forin this 2012 article here , where he reflects on his fellow Belgian's film.

Calvaire is one of the few films that get noticeably better which each consecutive viewing. Calvaire is not so much a true horror film as it features little gore, nor is it very tense or scary. Instead you get a truly amusing dark comedy where the main characters is punished for his artistic crimes. Stevens finds himself amongst a bunch of freaks and weirdos who provide the perfect setting for some absurd and pretty sick form of humor. The poor man goes through hell, but you can only smirk at the crap Stevens has to endure. It's beautifully shot, consciously directed, perfectly acted and a perfect mix of a twisted backwards horror with a dark and nasty comedy.

Find the trailer below Yellow Veil's official announcement.