Friday One Sheet: KILL OR BE KILLED

It is all about the vertical text here. This dark key art is for a Devin Teer's short film about loyalty and morality, and depicts duplicates digging at dusk. It stands out because of that killer (sorry) title card with credit block, acting as a kind of monolith in the night sky. Below, strange happenings take place on and in the earth.



The poster, from Toronto design house Chargefield, has an uncanny aspect to it. Particularly with the doubles, note the echo of the pile of dirt to the hills in the landscape. The grainy texture, acute in big night sky, does not hurt things at all. There be grit in them dar hills.