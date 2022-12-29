Now Streaming: Top 10 Series of 2022

Over the past 12 months, I have written 64 reviews of narrative series, published across three sites. (That's in addition to 77 reviews of feature films, all listed at my personal site.) By far the majority were published right here in the welcoming arms of Screen Anarchy, thanks to the kind indulgence of Founder and Editor Todd Brown and my fellow editors and writers.

Here are the episodic series that sunk their narrative hooks into me, listed by publication date in reverse order.

Andor

Now streaming on Disney Plus.

Read Andrew Mack's Screen Anarchy review.

Read my Everything But Horror review of the final episode.

Mack wrote: "Cassian may not be the hero that you wanted but he is the hero that the Rebellion needed in order to succeed, and survive."

Later, I wrote: "This is the Cassian that we would expect after seeing Rogue One. ... He is still covered in a coat of unease."

Karen Pirie

Now streaming on BritBox.

Read my Screen Anarchy review.

"Right through to its final moments, Karen Pirie is an altogether satisfying plunge into police work that is never less than gripping."

Reel Brittania

Now streaming on BritBox.

Read my Screen Anarchy review .

"Highly opinionated, to a critical degree that I loved, writer/director Jon Spira's documentary series gives a grand tour of British cinema from late 50s up through 2010."

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Now streaming on Disney Plus.

Read my Screen Anarchy review.

"It's Maslany's show. All hail Tatiana Maslany; She-Hulk: Attorney at Law brings a blast of much-needed fresh air to the Marvel universe."

Surface

Now streaming on Apple TV+.

Read my Screen Anarchy review.

"Gugu Mbatha-Raw is an extraordinary actor, fully in control of her character, her emotions, and her motivations. Surface simmers for a good while, chiefly because of her performance, and then it ignites and keeps burning right through its ending, which left me shaking my head in wonder."

Loot

Now streaming on Apple TV+.

Read my Screen Anarchy review.

"My eyes were constantly on Maya Rudolph. ... Many times it seems like she's not doing anything at all, yet is magnetic every time she appears on screen. Her presence and performance galvanizes the consistently funny and insightful series."

Dark Winds

Now streaming on AMC+.

Read my Screen Anarchy review.

"It's a show that becomes easily absorbing and is already gripping. The first season is scheduled for just six episodes, but I surely hope that more will be coming after that. For now, it's a must-watch."

Prehistoric Planet

Now streaming on Apple TV+.

Read my Everything But Horror review.

"Presents an incredibly different sort of animal and presents soundly-researched possibilities concerning their likely activity during the relatively brief period that they ruled the earth....Sit back, relax and bask in the reflected glory of monstrous beasts. (Spoiler: no humans are eaten.)"

Bosch: Legacy

Now streaming on Freevee.

Read my Screen Anarchy review.

"The character-driven developments and the recognition that each is at a different point on their life course means that the show has a broader palette to paint upon."

Pachinko

Now streaming on Apple TV+.

Read my Screen Anarchy review.

"Featuring strong, supple performances and a thoughtful, propulsive narrative, Pachinko resembles a magnificent melodramatic epic, utilizing heightened historical events to show how they affected the people who experienced, survived, and learned from them."

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Now streaming on Apple TV+.

Read my Screen Anarchy review.

"Weighing in at six episodes, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey may not always be pleasant to behold, yet it's completely absorbing to sink into and reflect upon."

----------

Right now, Dark Winds and Pachinko are vying for the very top of my list, were I to list the shows in that order. I enjoyed other shows as well, just not as much as the ones above. The list skews heavily toward shows that were made available for me to screen in advance, simply because time and my personal budget do not allow for me to watch everything that I want to watch in a timely fashion.

And, yes, I know I've included 11 shows on my list; remember, there are no cash prizes being given out by me here, so what does it matter that I've included 11 excellent shows instead of just 10?

Now Streaming covers international and indie genre films and TV shows that are available on legal streaming services.

