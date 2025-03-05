ANDOR: Disney Reveals a New Poster And Special Look at Season Two

Disney+ released a new poster and a special look at the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor. The new poster is the familiar multiple character variety. Stormtroopers march through a wheatfield and Tie fighters fly overhead along the bottom of it.

They are the same wheatfields where we see Brasso and Wilmon, apparenlly having relocated to this planet since the upraising on Ferrix. The special look gives us more of a glimpse at what many have speculated will be a potrayal of the Ghorman Massacre. If Star Wars gear is your jam there is more of the Tie Avenger in action. There are also many behind the scenes shots of all the characters in the show and some of the cast sharing their prepared statements for the sake of promoting the second season. And, we stil don't hear K2SO but we see him shove an Imperial guard over a bridge and Alan Tudyk in his mo-cap suit, sitting in a cockpit with Diego Luna.

The video is below the official announcement.