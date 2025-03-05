ANDOR: Disney Reveals a New Poster And Special Look at Season Two
Disney+ released a new poster and a special look at the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor. The new poster is the familiar multiple character variety. Stormtroopers march through a wheatfield and Tie fighters fly overhead along the bottom of it.
They are the same wheatfields where we see Brasso and Wilmon, apparenlly having relocated to this planet since the upraising on Ferrix. The special look gives us more of a glimpse at what many have speculated will be a potrayal of the Ghorman Massacre. If Star Wars gear is your jam there is more of the Tie Avenger in action. There are also many behind the scenes shots of all the characters in the show and some of the cast sharing their prepared statements for the sake of promoting the second season. And, we stil don't hear K2SO but we see him shove an Imperial guard over a bridge and Alan Tudyk in his mo-cap suit, sitting in a cockpit with Diego Luna.
The video is below the official announcement.
Today, Disney+ released an exciting special look and unveiled a brand-new poster and images for the highly anticipated second season of Lucasfilm’s Emmy®-nominated thriller “Andor,” which returns for its long-awaited conclusion on April 22. The special look, available now on Disney+ and YouTube, offers a glimpse at the making of Season 2 of the compelling series, in which the characters and their relationships will intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.Rife with political intrigue, danger, tension, and high stakes, the series is a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction: The Death Star, setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. “Andor” sets the clock back five years from the events of “Rogue One” to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.The final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week.“Andor” Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy. Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.