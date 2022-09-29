THE ELDERLY (VIEJOS): Final Trailer For Spanish Supernatural Horror Flick

Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez's The Elderly (Viejos) continues its festival run with a stop coming up on hometurf in Spain at Sitges. It will end up being one of my favorite genre experiences this year, I'm sure of it. From my review during Fantasia.

The Elderly (Viejos), the second feature film from Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez, the duo of Spanish directors who brought us the goopy sci-fi horror flick The Passenger (La pasajera) last year, is a mysteriously wicked horror that starts off as a tale of supernatural residency and influence on our grandparents. Hold on though, because Cerezo and Gómez have more in store for you - truly unexpected things... What an endgame it was. All hell breaks loose for a breathtaking 15 minute finale with a closing shot that left us cackling with unbridled enthusiasm.

The final trailer was released yesterday and we have a international version with English subtitles for you to watch down below.