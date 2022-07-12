Pretty Packaging: The DRIVE Limited Edition Is Not Middle Of The Road
The United Kingdom-based distributor Second Sight is building quite a catalogue of excellent special editions. Their limited edition of Adam Wingard's The Guest turned heads with its extravagance and high pricing. Was that a film which warranted it? Even fans were divided and Second Sight promised to consider carefully what to do with future titles. Well... as a collector I could not be more pleased, as a string of great releases followed.
And quite possibly their finest special edition yet may be this one, of Nicolas Winding Refn's 2011 star-studded thriller drama Drive. Disc-wise it's just a Blu-ray and a 4K-UHD disc, but it comes with two books, one of which is a veritable bible for fans of the film. A few months after its release, this edition has sold out on Second Sight's own site, but it can still be caught in the wild for not too high beyond its original price.
And it has to be said: the packaging is one hell of a looker, with all that sultry gold and pink. So here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version...
