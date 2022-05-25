HUESERA First Teaser And Poster For Michelle Garza Cervera's Tribeca-Bound Horror

XYZ Films have acquired Huesera for theatrical release in North America. They are also representing international sales. Huesera will world premiere on June 9th at Tribeca as part of the festival’s Midnight section.

“With my first feature, I wanted to shine a light on the kind of characters whose stories are usually kept hidden in families,” said Garza Cervera, who will be the only female director on the Midnight line-up at Tribeca.

“Those who are silenced always hold onto the most wondrous treasures, and celebrating this was always the goal of the film,” she added. “I was so lucky to find such a talented cast and crew to tell this story, and now to have XYZ Films as a distribution home for ‘Huesera,’ who are amazing supporters of international genre films, is everything we ever wished for our film.”

James Emanuel Shapiro, EVP of U.S. Distribution, spoke on working with Garza Cervera saying “Michelle is exactly what type of emerging filmmaker you hope for as a distributor: Brilliant, provocative, and passionate. Getting to work on her debut is a dream come true and we’re excited Tribeca wanted to premiere her film to the world.”

Edher Campos of Machete and Paulina Villavicencio of Disruptiva Films released a joint statement ahead of the announcement saying: “We were immediately captivated by the courageous proposal that is told from the entrails of Michelle Garza in this story. It was a challenge producing ‘Huesera’ and having the chance to portray a contrasting Mexico City from the deepest and most vibrant aspects of the horror genre.”