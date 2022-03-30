DUAL Official Trailer: Twice The Karen Gillan is Not Always Nice

Upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, Sarah opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a sudden and miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death. Now she has one year to train her body and mind for the fight of her life.

Riley Stearns' sci-fi thriller Dual, starring Karen Gillan, Beulah Koale with Theo James and Aaron Paul, is coming to cinemas on April 15th. Produced by XYZ Films and released by RLJE Films Stearns' flick had its world premiere at Sundance earlier this year and was promptly snatched up for release in North America.

The official trailer and poster for Dual have been released. You will find the trailer below. Here's the full poster.

Loosely based on the novella The Double by Fyodor Dostoevsky our own Mel Valentin wrote in his Sundance review that it is not as bleak as the source text, but, "it’s just as comically absurd and subversively satirical, taking scalpel-precision aim at our 21st-century over-reliance on and co-dependent relationships with science, technology, and capitalism".