Friday One Sheet: BLESSED VIRGIN [BENEDETTA]

The new French poster for Paul Vehoeven's latest Cannes bowing film, Benedetta (aka Blessed Virgin), is all about tactility: The stitching on the hem of the habit, the ivory cloth, the texture of the skin around the eyes and face. Thankfully light on the photoshop/airbrushing, and featuring lots of negative space, and that gentle curve from black to white, this poster is very easy on the eyes.

It is certainly less saucy and provocative than the *NSFW* 2017 teaser (film market?) poster; But i will take the more adult and classier of the two, even with the awareness of the directors fondness of bombast. Verhoeven's 17th century 'based on a true story' of religious eroticism and lesbianism in the nunnery, has had a long road to the public eye. It was mainly derailed, like so many others, by COVID-19, however, it will compete in this years Cannes Film Festival.

The trailer is also included below.