Friday One Sheet: ALL LIGHT, EVERYWHERE

You may not guess that this week's poster is for a documentary on police body cameras. It is striking, nonetheless. The One Sheet resembles Mercury orbiting the sun (indeed, it could very well be a minimal poster art for Danny Boyle's underrated sci-fi adventure from 2007, Sunshine) or perhaps a solar flare mixed with a lens flare in a telescope. Or it looks like a kind of fanciful colourized x-ray of the human eyeball, disembodied from the head. And finally, the high grain looks like an analogue light leak in a camera, typically caused from the hole in a camera.

Consider that sunlight is the best disinfectant, and truth shines a light. The metaphor is strong with the key art for All Light, Everywhere.

Curious choices go a bit further in the 'old letter press' typesetting that feels more at home in a Robert Eggers joint, than, again, a documentary on human bias and blind spots. Either way, the whole affair is tasteful and compelling. The tiny credit block and film logos at the bottom, and a couple of succinct press pull quotes at the top actually keep the whole thing in balance.

For the curious, All Light, Everywhere gets a commercial release June 4, 2021.