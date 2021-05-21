Sundance Coverage Festival News All Features Weird Videos Top 10 Lists How ScreenAnarchy Works

Friday One Sheet: ALL LIGHT, EVERYWHERE

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Friday One Sheet: ALL LIGHT, EVERYWHERE

You may not guess that this week's poster is for a documentary on police body cameras.  It is striking,  nonetheless.  The One Sheet resembles Mercury orbiting the sun (indeed, it could very well be a minimal poster art for Danny Boyle's underrated sci-fi adventure from 2007, Sunshine) or perhaps a solar flare mixed with a lens flare in a telescope. Or it looks like a kind of fanciful colourized x-ray of the human eyeball, disembodied from the head.  And finally, the high grain looks like an analogue light leak in a camera, typically caused from the hole in a camera.

Consider that sunlight is the best disinfectant, and truth shines a light. The metaphor is strong with the key art for All Light, Everywhere.

Curious choices go a bit further in the 'old letter press' typesetting that feels more at home in a Robert Eggers joint, than, again, a documentary on human bias and blind spots.  Either way, the whole affair is tasteful and compelling. The tiny credit block and film logos at the bottom, and a couple of succinct press pull quotes at the top actually keep the whole thing in balance.

For the curious, All Light, Everywhere gets a commercial release June 4, 2021.

all_light_everywhere.jpg

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
CamerasDocumentaryHotdocsKeaver BrenaiLightPolicePosterRobert CunniffSundanceSurveillanceTheo Anthony

More about Friday One Sheet

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2021 ScreenAnarchy LLC.