Shudder in April: It's Halfway to Halloween! 825 FOREST ROAD, SHADOW OF GOD, DEAD MAIL, And FRÉWAKA Lead us Into Spring

Spring has sprung, the days are getting longer and the Sun is showing its face more and more these days. Good thing Shudder has every excuse for you to stay indoors and avoid that glorious burst of life outside.

Next month sees four originals join the platform, 825 Forest Road, the wonderous Dead Mail, and two other newcomers, possesion horror Shadow of God and Irish folk horror, Frewaka. You will find out more about each title in the gallery below, along with trailers for all four flicks.

The repertory titles next month are front loaded with three Halloween titles, with other classics like the original 13 Ghosts and Fright Night available on April 1st.

Be sure to check the gallery below for info on the four originals.

SHUDDER RESURRECTED **Repertory Titles New to Shudder** April 1 April Fool’s Day Nine colleges students staying at a friend’s remote island mansion begin to fall victim to an unseen murderer over the April Fool’s Day weekend, but nothing is as it seems. Rawhead Rex An ancient creature called Rawhead is awakened from its slumber near an Irish village and goes on a rampage killing anyone in sight. Halloween H20 Laurie Strode, now the dean of a Northern California private school with an assumed name, must battle the Shape one last time, as the life of her own son hangs in the balance. Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers Six years after Michael Myers last terrorized Haddonfield, he returns there in pursuit of his niece, Jamie Lloyd, who has escaped with her newborn child, for which Michael and a mysterious cult have sinister plans. Halloween: Resurrection Three years after he last terrorized his sister, Michael Myers confronts her again, before traveling to Haddonfield to deal with the cast and crew of a reality show which is being broadcast from his old home. 13 Ghosts (1960) A family inherits a house with 12 ghosts who want a 13th. Fright Night (1985) A teenager believes that a newcomer in his neighborhood is a vampire. He turns to an actor in a television hosted horror movie show for help to deal with the undead. Repulsion (1965) A withdrawn manicurist who disapproves of her sister’s boyfriend sinks into depression and experiences horrific visions of violence. Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation A group of teenagers get into a car crash in the Texas woods on prom night and then wander into an old farmhouse that is home to Leatherface and his insane family of cannibalistic psychopaths. Crimson Peak In the aftermath of a family tragedy, an aspiring author is torn between love for her childhood friend and the temptation of a mysterious outsider. Trying to escape the ghosts of her past, she is swept away to a house that breathe, bleeds – and remembers. Night of the Living Dead (1990) When the unburied dead return to life and seek human victim, seven refugees shelter in a house in the Pennsylvanian countryside. Land of the Dead The living dead have taken over the world, and the last humans live in a walled city to protect themselves as they come to grips with the situation. Unfriended A group of online chatroom friends find themselves haunted by a mysterious, supernatural force using the account of their dead friend. April 5 Intruder (2019) A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land, only to find out that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property. April 7 A Cat in the Brain A horror film director is stalked by a mad psychiatrist/serial killer bent on killing people to model the killings after the director’s gory death scenes from his movies. City of the Living Dead A reporter and a psychic race to close the Gates of Hell after the suicide of a clergyman caused them to open, allowing the dead to rise from their graves. Manhattan Baby An archaeologist opens an Egyptian tomb and accidentally releases an evil spirit. His young daughter becomes possessed by the freed entity and, upon arrival back in New York, the gory murders begin. The Beyond A young woman inherits an old hotel in Louisiana where, following a series of supernatural “accidents,” she learns that the building was built over one of the entrances to hell. The Black Cat A professor with the psychic ability to communicate with the dead uses his powers on his pet cat in order to take vengeance upon his enemies. The New York Ripper A burned-out New York police detective teams up with a college psychoanalyst to track down a vicious serial killer randomly stalking and killing various young women around the city. April 14 Chain Reaction (2006) A group of convicts and a doctor seek refuge from the authorities in a lodge deep in the wood, but their weird inhabitants are not friendly. April 21 Psychomania An amiable, psychopathic leader of a violent teen motorbike gang is spurred by his mother, a Satan-worshipping spiritual medium, into committing suicide and returning to life as an “undead.”