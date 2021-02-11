Sundance Coverage Indie Interviews All Features Superhero Movies Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
THE SPINE OF NIGHT: Yellow Veil Lands Worldwide Sales Rights For SXSW Midnighter
We want this in our eyeballs, right now!
There is a strong chance that the worldwide rights for animated fantasy epic The Spine of Night, due to have its world premiere at SXSW virtually next month, will all be wrapped up by the time its world premiere rolls around. It's not too often an animated film comes out and immediately harkens the spirit of animated fantasy classics like Heavy Metal, Wizards and Lord of the Rings. Yet here we are and this premonition is all but a certainty.
On top of that you have a cast that includes Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt, Betty Gabriel AND Joe Manganiello? There is no such thing as a sure bet in film sales but holy shit, The Spine of Night practically sells itself. And if there is anyone to blame it will solely rest on the shoulders of our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures.
Yellow Veil will represent worldwide sales for The Spine of Night and no doubt have already started telling festival programmers around to world to take a breather and get back to them after the premiere. So I'm not even going to send them that email today and just sit back and watch for the flurry of announcements to happen as SXSW draws near.
NY/LA-based arthouse genre sales company Yellow Veil Pictures have acquired world sales rights on THE SPINE OF NIGHT from directors Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King and producers Will Battersby, Philip Gelatt, and Jean Rattle. The movie is set to world premiere as part of the SXSW Midnighters section, taking place virtually next month.THE SPINE OF NIGHT is an ultra-violent, hand-rotoscoped epic fantasy inspired by the cult classic works of animators Ralph Bakshi and Frank Franzetta. The film is set in a fantasy land ripe with magic and intrigue where a dark force is unleashed sending mankind into an age of ruin. It falls on heroes from different eras and cultures to fight back, and stars Richard E. Grant (STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, BRAM STOKER’S DRACULA), Lucy Lawless (Ash Vs. Evil Dead, Xena: Warrior Princess), Patton Oswalt (THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2, Parks and Recreation), Betty Gabriel (GET OUT, UPGRADE), and Joe Manganiello (JUSTICE LEAGUE, SPIDER-MAN), also featuring Abby Savage (Orange Is The New Black), and Larry Fessenden (THE DEAD DON’T DIE, DEPRAVED) and Rob McClure.A modern throwback to animated films of the 1970s, THE SPINE OF NIGHT is a politically progressive and boundary-pushing feature, and on the pick-up Yellow Veil Pictures Co-Founder Joe Yanick said: “The images born of the classic era of Adult-theme animation are given a new, modern lease on life in The Spine of Night. It’s a seven-year labor of love that offers so much more than nostalgic fluff, but rather mines new depths in a beloved genre.”Directors Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King, in a joint statement, said: “The Spine of Night was made as a bold-faced love letter to a classic style of animation in the service of telling a fantasy story rich in theme and wild in imagination. Given their devotion to boundary-pushing genre material, we can't imagine a better partner on the film than Yellow Veil."
