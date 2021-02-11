THE SPINE OF NIGHT: Yellow Veil Lands Worldwide Sales Rights For SXSW Midnighter

We want this in our eyeballs, right now!

There is a strong chance that the worldwide rights for animated fantasy epic The Spine of Night, due to have its world premiere at SXSW virtually next month, will all be wrapped up by the time its world premiere rolls around. It's not too often an animated film comes out and immediately harkens the spirit of animated fantasy classics like Heavy Metal, Wizards and Lord of the Rings. Yet here we are and this premonition is all but a certainty.

On top of that you have a cast that includes Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt, Betty Gabriel AND Joe Manganiello? There is no such thing as a sure bet in film sales but holy shit, The Spine of Night practically sells itself. And if there is anyone to blame it will solely rest on the shoulders of our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures.

Yellow Veil will represent worldwide sales for The Spine of Night and no doubt have already started telling festival programmers around to world to take a breather and get back to them after the premiere. So I'm not even going to send them that email today and just sit back and watch for the flurry of announcements to happen as SXSW draws near.