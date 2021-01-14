THE VIGIL: New Poster Tries to Shine a Light on Hasidic Horror

IFC Midnight is releasing Keith Thomas' debut feature, the supernatural film The Vigil in select cinemas and on digital and VOD on February 26th.

Steeped in ancient Jewish lore and demonology, THE VIGIL is supernatural horror film set over the course of a single evening in Brooklyn's Hasidic Borough Park neighborhood. Low on funds and having recently left his insular religious community, Yakov reluctantly accepts an offer from his former rabbi and confidante to take on the responsibility of an overnight "shomer," fulfilling the Jewish practice of watching over the body of a deceased community member. Shortly after arriving at the recently departed's dilapidated house to sit the vigil, Yakov begins to realize that something is very, very wrong.

A new poster was released today. That's it above. Look, we know. It's not great. Lumiere is scarier. After Kurt has shown us the way with his weekly poster series our senses have been heightened and tolerance levels have been lowered. But before you dismiss The Vigil based on this new poster you should have a look at the trailer once again, down below. The Vigil had also received much critical praise after its world premiere at TIFF back in 2019. There's something there worth checking out.

Keep an eye for The Vigil because that footage below looks better than this poster. And while we are at it check out this selection from the the director statement by Keith Thomas.

If you’ve come to the movie for the thrill, I hope you enjoy it and it troubles your sleep. If you’ve come to it for a glimpse into a cloistered world few secular people know, I’ll assure you that it is authentic. Regardless of the reason you’re watching THE VIGIL, I hope you find something in our little story that haunts you, that burrows like a splinter in your consciousness and leaves you thinking. Even if it’s just for a few heartbeats.

The Vigil was written and directed by Keith Thomas. It stars Dave Davis (The Walking Dead, Ture Detective) Menashe Lustig (Menashe) and Lynn Cohen (Munich).