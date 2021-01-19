PG PSYCHO GOREMAN: Plastic Meatball Announces Lineup of Merchandise And Toys!

Alright, start saving your pennies because if you didn't want these right now once Psycho Goreman hits VOD this weekend everyone will want their own PG Psycho Goreman action figures and related merchandise.

Plastic Meatball, a company whose motto is, “Pop-culture products that should have been . . . but never were", is working on a line of tie-in products, akin to those of years of our youth when every fast food joint had a lineup of glasses or toys with their kids' meals. Pictured is their early bird lineup of 3 ¾” action figures that will release this Spring.

Action figures are just to start. There is the promise of premium drinking glasses tied to a promotion at the Lester D’s Reel Diner restaurant chain (a real restaurant in St. Catherines, Canada), T-shirts, puzzles and more. All of this is an effort to relive those years of commercial tie-ins to pop culture of the youth of PG's creators. A time when we had no idea what points of articulation meant.

And my wallet is telling me it is working.

The press release follows.