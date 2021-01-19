Fantasia Coverage Weird Interviews Documentaries Crime Movies Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
PG PSYCHO GOREMAN: Plastic Meatball Announces Lineup of Merchandise And Toys!
Alright, start saving your pennies because if you didn't want these right now once Psycho Goreman hits VOD this weekend everyone will want their own PG Psycho Goreman action figures and related merchandise.
Plastic Meatball, a company whose motto is, “Pop-culture products that should have been . . . but never were", is working on a line of tie-in products, akin to those of years of our youth when every fast food joint had a lineup of glasses or toys with their kids' meals. Pictured is their early bird lineup of 3 ¾” action figures that will release this Spring.
Action figures are just to start. There is the promise of premium drinking glasses tied to a promotion at the Lester D’s Reel Diner restaurant chain (a real restaurant in St. Catherines, Canada), T-shirts, puzzles and more. All of this is an effort to relive those years of commercial tie-ins to pop culture of the youth of PG's creators. A time when we had no idea what points of articulation meant.
And my wallet is telling me it is working.
The press release follows.
In a move sure to please the self-proclaimed “Archduke of Nightmares,” Plastic Meatball today announced their agreement with Crazy Ball, Inc. to produce a line of cross-category merchandise based on the upcoming sci-fi/horror spectacular, “PG: Psycho Goreman.”Experts in building creative merch programs for genre properties, Plastic Meatball’s deal grants them worldwide rights to develop toys, apparel, games, housewares and more based on the characters and situations of the film, which will be released by RLJE Films theatrically and on-demand on January 22, 2021.“This is the type of movie I adored at a very impressionable age,” said Mark Morse, President of Plastic Meatball. “It’s that bat-shit crazy gem you’d find hidden in the back of the video store, that once you’ve discovered it you immediately have to share it with all your friends.”“PG: Psycho Goreman” follows siblings Mimi and Luke, who unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord. Using a magical amulet, they force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues' gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia. The film has been highly anticipated since the first trailer dropped in the spring of 2020, with positive buzz increasing steadily as it’s continued to receive glowing notices on the festival circuit.“Mark and I really hit it off during our first call,” said Steve Kostanski, writer and director of the film. “We should have been working out a deal but instead we were just geeking out over these obscure cult flicks and TV shows that we loved as kids – and which heavily influenced ‘Psycho Goreman.’ It made it an easy decision to partner with him and his team on the product line and I’m really happy with how everything’s turned out.”One might not expect a horror movie centered on a character named “Psycho Goreman” to be a strong contender for a line of toys and an array of children’s product, but the leadership at Plastic Meatball seems to disagree.“We decided to pretend we’d only seen the all-ages trailer and developed a product line designed for young kids, as if the film was an ‘E.T.’ clone – when it’s actually a pretty hardcore flick,” explained Morse. “What would those products look like? What would the fast food tie-in be? It harkened back to a time when you actually would find kid-targeted merch for properties clearly not appropriate for children. That seemed almost nostalgic in a way, which is an angle we always try to incorporate into our products.”“The team at Plastic Meatball just ‘got it’ immediately, and their approach to the merchandise has the same wit and irreverence as the film,” said Peter Kuplowsky, a co-producer of “PG: Psycho Goreman.” “We fell in love with their pitch immediately and I think fans of the film are going to be ecstatic about how these products gleefully satirize and endearingly indulge in the excess of movie tie-ins of the 80s and 90s.”That suite of products includes a line of 3 ¾” action figures that will first be available as an “Early Bird” set, premium drinking glasses tied to a promotion at the Lester D’s Reel Diner restaurant chain, T-shirts, puzzles and more. Fans and collectors can sign up at www.plasticmeatball.com to be notified when the collection goes live in the spring.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.