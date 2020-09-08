Teaser: NOMADLAND's Quiet, Beautiful Pitch

Searchlight Pictures just dropped a short, single-shot teaser trailer for Chloe Zhao's (The Rider) new feature, Nomadland. And it is beautiful, measured, and melancholic, with Frances McDormand at her understated best.

Adapting Jessica Bruder's journalism-novel of the same name, the film follows a number of people of the Baby Boomer persuasion that have opted out of home ownership (voluntarily or not) and roam the American West in their vans and motorhomes looking for sporadic work and companionship in a seasonal pattern.

The film has been selected for the high-tier festival circuit -- Telluride, TIFF (Attention: Drive-in Screening!), New York -- before a regular release (again, one hopes for drive-in experiences on this one, given the subject matter) on December 4th.

Have a look at the teaser below.