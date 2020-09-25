Friday One Sheet: I PREDATORI

I am not so mature as to pass by an opportunity to feature a poster where a beautiful woman offers a pair of 'one finger salutes' to the viewer. If there was a movie poster about how everyone (and especially the film festival circuit) feels about 2020, this is it.

Designer Federico Mauro keeps the woman in question out of focus, although you can see disdain on her facial expression (below the eye-line) nonetheless. The soft warm lighting, that of a dinner party or upscale social function belies the figurative F-U, which makes this poster a little bit clever, to go along with the juvenile flipping of birds.

Placing the film festival win (Best Screenplay at the 2020 edition of Venice) at the centre of the poster is an unusual choice. But this frames nicely with the chunky font of the title (The Predators) and the woman's finnaly manicured hands doing naughty things.

Even if cinemas were not for the most part closed, or operating at drastically reduced levels, I doubt this poster at 24 x 36, would be hanging and illuminated in the average American or Canadian multiplex lobby (and that is a damn shame). Maybe in Europe.