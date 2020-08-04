LA PASAJERA (THE PASSENGER): Cast Announced For Spanish Rideshare Horror Flick

Filming of La Pasajera (The Passenger) begins in Spain on August 24th and we were waiting for the cast announcement for the rideshare horror flick to let us know who is on this fateful road trip.

We’re translating this from the original Spanish and because mi Espanol es muy malo I’ve entrusted the mighty Google to help me. Even then I don’t think we have all this down right. Such is life. For now invoking the names of Carpenter and Cronenberg is a good place to start. I’ll have to reach out to our friends en Espagne to know why mentioning the cities of Cuenca and Albacete is so significant.

The cast will be led by Ramiro Blas, with roles in Rec 4 Apocalypse and Down a Dark Hall he looks to be the actor with the most genre experience. The rest of the cast is made up of Cecilia Suárez, Beatriz Olivares, Cristina Alcázar and Yao Yao.

Things get more interesting when you look at the crews behind the scenes. The effects teams included crews that worked on the REC series, Richard Stanley’s Color Out of Space and Paco Plaza’s Veronica.

What follows is a excerpt from the translated press release.