THE FRENCH DISPATCH Trailer: Immensely Charming, Definitive Wes Anderson
Wes Anderson films are a highly anticipated event. Singular in execution and presentation there is nothing else like a film from Wes Anderson.
This first trailer for his new film The French Dispatch further cements that reputation as we prepare to have another go at his storybook, fairy tale style.
Enjoy!
...is about a fictional American magazine in a French city, but it’s inspired by and loaded with references to the history of The New Yorker magazine.Bill Murray plays the editor of the magazine The French Dispatch, Arthur Howitzer, Jr., a character inspired by The New Yorker’s founding editor Harold Ross. He leads a gigantic cast that also includes Jeffrey Wright, playing a version of James Baldwin mixed with A.J. Liebling, Adrien Brody, as an art dealer modeled on Lord Duveen and Owen Wilson as a writer inspired by Joseph Mitchell.Benicio del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Mathieu Amalric and Stephen Park round out the principal cast. But the film also features appearances by (redacted) Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Lois Smith, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Cécile de France, Guillaume Gallienne, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, Hippolyte Giradot and Angelica Huston.
