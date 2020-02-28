Friday One Sheet: (Minimalist) MULAN

I personally find the 'live action reboot' strip-mining of Disney's back-catalog to be one of the more culturally abhorrent things in the 21st century. That being said, Ignition Creative's key art campaign for the forthcoming Mulan has been rather delightful.

This is most evident in this textured black and white exercise in minimalism emphasizing a classic T'ai Chi Ch'uan sword form, against misty mountains and temples. I am no expert in whether there is integrity here towards classic Chinese woodblock printing (where the classic art form originated in antiquity), or if Disney is just fine with an approximation for the casual Western eye here. To these Western eyes, it is quite lovely.