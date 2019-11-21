Streaming Soon: A NASTY PIECE OF WORK Trailer Teases a Dark Christmas

Holidays are a year-round affair here in the U.S., so the Into the Dark series of seasonal horror films can, potentially, keep going for years.

In advance of Thanksgiving, we covered Pilgrim, which offered up a very bloody feast, so you may or may not wish to share that with your loving ones next week. In advance of Christmas, Hulu now offers up A Nasty Piece of Work, which teases a very dark Christmas indeed, but one with humor.

"In the horror series' newest installment," the official verbiages says, "a businessman is invited to his boss's holiday party where he is forced to participate in a terrifying competition in order to climb the corporate ladder."

Julian Sands stars, and he always delivers a treat. Dustin Milligan, Angela Sarafyan, Kyle Howard, Molly Hagan, and Natalie Hall also star. A Nasty Piece of Work will debut on the Hulu streaming service on Friday, December 6, 2019. Watch the trailer below for a taste.

