Take A First Look At The Poster For Mattie Do's THE LONG WALK

Everyone needs a bit of death, time travel and ghosts in their life, right? Well, Laotian filmmaker Mattie Do certainly does and she's delivered just that with her third feature, The Long Walk, and with the film about to embark on a lengthy festival run we're pleased to present the brand new poster art. Acclaimed artist Jay Shaw is responsible for this lovely piece, which you can enlarge by clicking below. Here's how the Toronto International Film Festival describes the film:

Decades after witnessing a fatal car accident near his isolated home in rural Laos, a middle-aged man is left alone with his regrets and the unsettled spirit who still walks the road where she died, in this hauntingly dramatic third feature from Mattie Do (Dearest Sister).

Part genre film, part meditative exploration of family dynamics and hardship in rural Laos, Mattie Do's absorbing drama is a rare treat. Zigzagging between past, present, and future, criss-crossing reality and the world of the deceased, The Long Walk is an intriguing, strangely fascinating tale of a lost soul trapped within his regrets and a mysterious coexistence with his younger self.