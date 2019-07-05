THE WRETCHED Trailer: Some Neighbors Are Creepier Than Others

The Wretched, from filmmakers Brett and Drew T. Pierce is having its world premiere at Fantasia this Summer. Here is the brand new trailer! There is a Tauntaun joke somewhere in there. You won't have to wait long for it.

The film tells the story of a teenager who realizes that he’s living next door to an ageless, undying horror that threatens all he holds dear.

From those in the know The Wretched of those titles you do not want to miss if you are at the festival this year. If all goes as hoped in Montreal you should probably keep an eye for it on the genre festival circuit for the remainder of the year.

The Wretched stars John-Paul Howard (Hell or High Water), Piper Curda (I Didn’t Do It), Azie Tesfai (Supergirl), and Kevin Bigley (Netflix’s Upload).

