Japanese Cult Hit ONE CUT OF THE DEAD Comes To Hollywood, But Not How You Think

Ueda Shinichiro's One Cut of the Dead made headlines throughout the film world with its staggering festival run and its amazingly profitable cinema run in Japan where it ended up earning back over one thousand times its produciton budget in 2018. The next logical step was finding a way to bring the film and story to the USA, and it's been a comedy of errors trying to determine how exaclty that was going to happen.
Variety first reported that the film's English language remake rights had been purchased and that an English language version was all but certain. While that news has proven to be more complicated than we first thought, it turns out One Cut of the Dead has already been to Hollywood, in the form of a spinoff short feature called...
ONE CUT OF THE DEAD SPIN OFF: IN HOLLYWOOD!
This 59-minute feature was made for TV in Japan and is now being shopped around by Nikkatsu in advance of the film market in Cannes beginning in a few weeks. This feature was directed by Nakaizumi Yuya, supervised by original director Ueda and stars several of the key players from the original films including Hamatso Takayuki, Mao, Shuhama Harumi, and many more.
The film isn't a remake as much as it is a kind of sequel, with Nikkatsu's sales synopsis reading: