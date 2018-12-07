Exclusive: Kimo Stamboel's DREADOUT Gets an English-Friendly Trailer

While Timo Tjahjanto has been wowing audiences with his one-two punch of action epic The Night Comes For Us and supernatural shocker May the Devil Take You, his fellow Indonesian Mo Brother collaborator Kimo Stamboel has been hard at work putting the finishing touches to his latest horror opus.

Dreadout: Tower of Hell, based on a popular video game and produced by Korean powerhouse CJ Entertainment, follows a group of high school students who accidentally unlock an ancient portal into a violent and extremely bloody netherworld. Caitlin Halderman, Marsha Aruan and Jeffri Nichol star, alongside abandoned apartment buildings, crazy cult leaders and all manner of crawling, screeching malevolent nasties - and ScreenAnarchy has an exclusive look at the film's new English-subtitled trailer. Take a look below: