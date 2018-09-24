DREADOUT: Watch The First Teaser For Kimo Stamboel's Indonesian Horror

Well, now. It would appear that this is a Mo Brothers sort of week. The Indonesian directing duo rose to prominence a decade ago now when their much loved short film Dara hit the festival circuit. And the ascent was rapid from their with debut feature, Macabre, premiering at BIFAN and sophomore effort Killers launching at Sundance. The Brothers - not actually brothers, but old friends Timo Tjahjanto and Kimo Stamboel - have had a shifting relationship since with Stamboel producing a pair of Tjahjanto directed solo efforts in recent years while both went off to direct solo horror features earlier this year.

Just last night Tjahjanto hosted the world premiere of his action opus The Night Comes For Us (produced by Stamboel) and the international premiere of his horror feature May The Devil Take You and now here comes Stamboel with the first trailer for his feature Dreadout.

Based on a popular video game and backed by Korean mega-producer CJ Entertertainment, Dreadout stars Jefri Nichol, Caitlin Halderman along with a bevy of other young stars and what appears to be rather a lot of blood. Yep, this looks like fun. Take a peek below.