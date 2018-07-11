BEATS OF RAGE: JTRO Returns in Teaser Trailer For Sequel to THE FP

Fantasia Coverage Weird Reviews Hollywood Videos Indie Videos Festival Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Beats of Rage is a “ghetto-ass fantasy” set in an apocalyptic world locked in a booze drought. It continues the story of fan-favorite JTRO, a Beat-Beating champion from a legendary bloodline of beat-beaters.Despite hanging up his boots following the events of The FP, JTRO must return to the blood sport of Beat-Beat Revelation one last time. JTRO and KCDC – his mystical hype man – will quest deep into The Wastes, a land decimated by the Beat Wars, to compete in the ancient Beat-Beat tournament, “Beats of Rage,” face AK-47 – and, hopefully, save the world.