BEATS OF RAGE: JTRO Returns in Teaser Trailer For Sequel to THE FP

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
For fans of the indie cult film The FP the wait for the continuing story of JTRO and the blood sport Beat-Beat Revelation will soon be over. 
 
Beats of Rage, the sequel to Jason Trost's 2011 film, has been promised for a year end arrival. Screen Anarchy is pleased to once again help Trost get word out about his new flick and debut the teaser trailer. 
 
Beats of Rage is a “ghetto-ass fantasy” set in an apocalyptic world locked in a booze drought. It continues the story of fan-favorite JTRO, a Beat-Beating champion from a legendary bloodline of beat-beaters.
 
Despite hanging up his boots following the events of The FP, JTRO must return to the blood sport of Beat-Beat Revelation one last time. JTRO and KCDC – his mystical hype man – will quest deep into The Wastes, a land decimated by the Beat Wars, to compete in the ancient Beat-Beat tournament, “Beats of Rage,” face AK-47 – and, hopefully, save the world.  
