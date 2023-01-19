FP- 4EVZ: Jason Trost Adds Another Chapter to His 'Thrillogy' This February

Once more into the fray... erm... the FP! Jason Trost has done it again, adding another chapter to what they have dubbed, the FP Thrillogy. And once again Trost has written, directed and starred in this fourth chapter called FP-4EVZ.

A legendary family of rhythm game warriors must battle their way deep into the future to save what remains of a booze fueled humanity from a horrific calamity that threatens to turn them all stone cold sober 4 EVZ.

XYZ Films will release FP-4EVZ on VOD and digital platforms on February 23rd. Check out the trailer and a behind the scenes video below.

Jason Trost (All Superheros Must Die, The FP, FP2:Beats of Rage) stars with Tallay Wickham (All Super Hero's Must Die 2: The Last Super Hero), Art Hsu (Crank: High Voltage, The FP), Lib Campbell (All Super Hero's Must Die 2: The Last Super Hero), Ryan Gibson (Kangaroo Jack FP3: Escape From Bako), Mike O'Gorman (Vice Principals, FP3: Escape From Bako), Bru Muller (All Super Hero's Must Die 2: The Last Super Hero, FP3), Sean Whalen (Halloween II, The FP) and Leigh Myles.