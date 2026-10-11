IN A VIOLENT NATURE 2: Theatrical Date Announced For Slasher Sequel
Following its world premiere as the first secret midnight screening at Fantastic Fest on September 18th, 2026, IFC Films and Shudder announced this weekend that In a Violent Nature: Part 2 will open in theatres nationwide on February 12, 2027.
Festival attendees in Austin viewed a picture-locked work-in-progress cut of the horror sequel, which remained anonymous until the screening began. Co-directed by Nate Wilson and Chris Nash, the film follows the slasher format established in the original production.
INDEPENDENT FILM COMPANY AND SHUDDER TO RELEASE“IN A VIOLENT NATURE: PART 2”IN THEATERS ON FEBRUARY 12, 2027IN A VIOLENT NATURE: PART 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to the breakout horror hit IN A VIOLENT NATURE, will arrive exclusively in theaters on February 12, 2027. The release date was revealed as a surprise during Shudder’s panel at New York Comic Con, shared by Ry Barrett, who returns as the masked killer Johnny. The announcement comes on the heels of the film’s world premiere at Fantastic Fest, where the return of the franchise’s relentless killer gave horror fans their first look at what’s next.In PART 2, Johnny’s violent rampage leads him to a summer camp just as a young, outcast camper is forced to spend the night with his counselor sister and her friends at their annual end-of-season party.The first film’s singular approach to the slasher genre, uncompromising gore and unforgettable kills established Johnny as a new horror icon. PART 2 picks up immediately where the first film ends, as Johnny finds a new batch of victims, and expands on the killer's lore, while pushing the possibilities of extreme kills even further.IN A VIOLENT NATURE: PART 2 is co-directed by Nate Wilson and Chris Nash, who also penned the script. The film is produced by Peter Kuplowsky, Shannon Hanmer, and Nash.
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