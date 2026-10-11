IN A VIOLENT NATURE 2: Theatrical Date Announced For Slasher Sequel

Following its world premiere as the first secret midnight screening at Fantastic Fest on September 18th, 2026, IFC Films and Shudder announced this weekend that In a Violent Nature: Part 2 will open in theatres nationwide on February 12, 2027.

Festival attendees in Austin viewed a picture-locked work-in-progress cut of the horror sequel, which remained anonymous until the screening began. Co-directed by Nate Wilson and Chris Nash, the film follows the slasher format established in the original production.