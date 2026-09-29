SUCUMBIR (SUCCUMB): Your First Look at Colombian Rural Horror, Heading to Sitges Next Month

We are pleased to have been asked to share the first look at the Colombian rural horror flick Sucumbir (Succumb). The film has been selected for the Coming Soon section in the upcoming 59th edition of Sitges.

In an isolated rural community in the Colombian mountains, evil takes shape inside Abraham and Isabel's home through the existence of Lazarus. Guided by their own local beliefs and ancestral rituals, they confront the unknown in a desperate attempt to end their torment.

Sucumbir was produced by 88 Films Productions out of Bogota, Colombia. The film will be represented at the festival by our friends at the co-producer Del Toro Films, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Horror film SUCCUMB, selected for Sitges Coming Soon, unveils exclusive first look.

Filmed entirely in the mountainous landscapes of Boyacá, Colombia, Succumb (Original title in Spanish: Sucumbir) delves into a form of horror deeply rooted in rural identity. The film has been selected for the Coming Soon section of the 59th Sitges – International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, taking place from October 8 to 18 in Spain.

Directed by Carlos Ortiz Alarcón and produced by the Colombian company 88 Films Productions together with the Argentine genre specialists Del Toro Films, this Colombian–Argentine co‑production continues to strengthen the presence of Latin American genre cinema in the world’s most prestigious industry scenarios. The film, currently in post‑production, will unveil an exclusive first look to industry attendees on October 11, marking its international debut.

Set in the late 1980s, the story follows an isolated community confronting the unknown through its own beliefs and ancestral rituals. As Bárbara, one of its characters, warns: “In spiritual matters, faith is essential”, but… how far can it carry us, and how much can we endure when evil manifests, and death ceases to exist?

Its synopsis reveals the core of the narrative: In an isolated rural community in the Colombian mountains, evil takes shape inside Abraham and Isabel's home through the existence of Lazarus. Guided by their own local beliefs and ancestral rituals, they confront the unknown in a desperate attempt to end their torment.

The cast is led by renowned Colombian actor Carlos Hurtado, joined by Manuela Soto Sarasa, Diana Belmonte, and José David Soler, along with standout performers Álvaro Rodríguez, Mauricio Romero, Valeria Parada, and Felipe Camargo. The Argentine co‑production brings key figures of the regional genre scene: Lionel Cornistein (When Evil Lurks), Germán Suracce (Eyes of the Abyss), and Pablo Fuu (Pacific), reinforcing the project’s international scope.

SUCCUMB is produced by 88 Films Productions, led by Cristian Gil Bayona, who also serves as executive producer and director of photography. From Argentina, Del Toro Films (Al 3er Día, La Funeraria), represented by Arelis Ruiz Arias and Néstor Sánchez Sotelo, contributes its expertise in fantastic cinema and its active presence within the industry. This year, the company is also presenting the film Moviedreams as part of the Sitges program.

The film’s participation in Coming Soon aims to secure strategic alliances for international distribution ahead of its release in 2027. This marks the second consecutive selection of a Carlos Ortiz Alarcón project produced by 88 Films in this section, reaffirming the strength of this creative duo in the fantastic circuit. The partnership with Del Toro Films further amplifies the film’s global projection and reinforces the international positioning of the co‑production, its representatives present Succumb to specialized industry players in Sitges.

The debut of Succumb at Sitges marks the beginning of its global journey, consolidating a horror proposal born from Latin American identity, with high production standards and a renewed vision of the genre. The film positions itself as a title to follow closely throughout the 2027 season, bringing to the international industry a story in which faith, death, and the supernatural, intertwine in a territory where evil claims its place.