THE DARK GETS IN Teaser: Mock-True Crime Documentary to Premiere at Beyond Fest

Sean Hogan's mock-true crime documentary, The Dark Gets In, will have its world premiere at Beyond Fest later this week. The teaser was sent out today. Check it out down below.

A mock-true crime documentary detailing the mysterious disappearance of a young girl. After teenager Aisling vanishes from her home one night, the investigation rapidly hits a dead end.Security cameras show no one entering or leaving the house. Any leads the police uncover go nowhere. There seems to be no logical explanation for her disappearance. Only when a witness identifies the prime suspect in the case as her long-dead brother does it become clear that the truth may be completely illogical – perhaps even supernatural. The girl's grieving family are soon plunged into a waking nightmare. Before, they were afraid Aisling might be dead ... but what if there are even worse things to fear?

From a director's statement that was sent along with the teaser it was noted that the director, Sean Hogan, came up with The Dark Gets In after a pandemic cancellation sidelined a previous project. While his producers wanted a true crime doc, Hogan pushed to fictionalize the concept, blending a crime mystery with horror elements. He used his own experience with sudden family loss to give the story its emotional grounding.

Hogan wanted a documentary feel, so he focused on casting actors who could improvise. The cast used the script as a general guide rather than following it word for word, leading to spontaneous moments that shaped the final film. Hogan noted that the independent format allowed for a rare level of close collaboration with his actors, which he plans to bring to future sets.

The Dark Gets In screens at BeyondFest on October 2nd, 2026.