THE CYCLE Official Trailer: Deborah Ann Woll Stars in Horror Flick, Streaming on Shudder Next Month

When the body of a man missing for thirty-six years is discovered at the scene of a horrific crime, it’s up to his estranged daughter to unravel his dark past.

Shudder is streaming Jordan Downey's quick accent into body horror, The Cycle, on October 23rd. They put out the official trailer earlier today. Check it out down below.

We say it is a quick accent into body horror because from the trailer it looks like The Cycle starts out as a horror mystery. Pair that with a quote from horror director, Mick Garris, "The Cycle is a total blast. It makes a radical turn about halfway through that is completely unexpected and then becomes an over-the-top celebration of practical makeup effects. I highly recommend it.", and consider us interested in checking this out when it hits Shudder next month.