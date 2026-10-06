PENDULUM: New Poster For Mark Heyman's Debut Horror Feature

Mark Heyman's feature film directorial debut, Pendulum, is being released by Vertical in theaters nationwide on New Year's Day, January 1st, 2027. A new poster was released today. Check it out, down below.

Married couple Patrick and Abigail journey to a new-age retreat in New Mexico, drawn by the possibility of healing after a traumatic event. Patrick is willing to do anything to help his wife, but becomes distrustful of the retreat’s enigmatic leader even as Abigail falls under her spell. As paranoia builds, the couple must determine if the group’s spiritual practices offer genuine healing – or mask a terrifying truth that threatens to consume them both.