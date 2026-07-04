Now Streaming: JAADUGAR: A WITCH IN MONGOLIA, A Slave's Life

And you think you've got it tough.

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia S1

The first two episodes are now streaming on Crunchyroll. Subsequent episodes will debut every Saturday.



Debuting with two episodes, the series begins with a bit of spirited life exhibited by a child named Sitara. She has been sold into slavery (again) in Iran, this time to a family of scholars, but all she wants to do is go home.

Mohammed, the young son, comforts Sitara. Slowly, she adjusts to life as a slave in a scholarly household. Her new masters are still her masters, and she remains a slave, yet they treat her kindly, teaching her to read and giving her access to their library of books. Mohammad goes away to further his education.

Eight years pass. And then life comes crashing down upon the entire family when nomads threaten. Thinking it's just another invasion -- they happened all the time in those days -- the family heads for the hills, leaving Sitara behind, locked in a basement with her mistress so Sitara can care for her.

When the basement door is opened, however, it is not the family returning, but the nomads, led by a man identifying himself as the son of Genghis Khan. All he wants is a book that he heard was in the family's library: Euclid's Elements, a book of higher mathematics. Seeking to protect the book, Sitara foolishly cries out, prompting the son of Genghis Khan to take aim at her, only for Sitara's mistress to throw herself in front of the arrow, in order to protect her "daughter," as she calls Sitara with her dying words.

Obviously, this is not your ordinary anime. It is based on a Shoujo manga series written and illustrated by Tomato Soup, an artist who specializes in manga books inspired by world history. The fleeting moments of joy in the first episode quickly gave way to a somber tone that is more appropriate to the events that take place in the first and second episodes. (Yes, it gets quite dark.)

The colors are predominantly washed-out pastels, which contributes to the drama that unfolds. If you're in the mood for a dramatic show based on historical facts, this is a show to add to your watchlist. Per the synopsis, I can't wait for the "flame of revenge" to be ignited.

Official synopsis:

"After losing her mother and her homeland, Sitara's despair transforms into determination with the power of knowledge. New possibilities unfold when a family of scholars takes her in, deepening her education. Meanwhile, Genghis Khan's Mongol Empire conquers nation after nation, nearing Sitara's new home. After the Fourth Prince of the empire takes her captive, a flame of revenge is ignited."

Image ©TomatoSoup(Akitashoten)/Jaadugar Committee.

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