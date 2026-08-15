AHSOKA: Season Two Teaser Trailer Promises Jedi Mystery, Clone Wars, Space Battles And More

You go to sleep at a decent hour so you are ready to tackle the day then Lucasfilm drops the teaser trailer for season two of Ahsoka overnight. It is a heck of a way to wake up in the morning.

As Ahsoka and her Jedi apprentice Sabine Wren travel across a mysterious and perilous world to find their way home, their friends Hera, Ezra, Zeb, and Chopper, must face the powerful Grand Admiral Thrawn and his sinister allies, who seek to plunge the New Republic into war.

So, yeah. Ahsoka and Sabine are still on Peridea (as the Aurebesh on the right side of that beauty of a poster reminds us), along with Shin Hati and Baylon Skoll (now played by Rory McCann) and they will further explore the mysteries of the planet and its connection to the Force. Ezra made it back home so he has joined the fight against Thrawn, who has declared war on the Rebel Alliance. And Ariana Greenbelt looks to be back, playing the padewan version of Ahsoka during the Clone Wars. Of course, fan favorite Hayden Christesen returns as Anikan Skywalker in both timelines.

The teaser trailer has pretty much everything Star Wars fans want to see. Lots of lightsabers and lasers, including that B-Wing Composite Focus Beam we didn't know existed until an episode in Rebels back in 2015 (THEY CAN DO THAT!?!). We get footage from at least one large scale space battle where they come into play. There looks to be no shortage of Night Sister action as well, with some Dathomiri Shaminism enhanced fighters shooting freaking arrows everywhere. And everyone's favorite war criminal Chopper is there in the mix too.

Maybe we should start doing our reaction videos? That is what all the cool kids are doing these days, right?

Nah.

Season two of Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on January 20th. A couple of us here at ScreenAnarchy will be fighting for the chance to review it for everyone. Sabers as dawn?